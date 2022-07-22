Florence Pugh has nightmares and investigates community in new trailer for Don’t Worry Honey

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the new trailer for Don’t Worry Honey, a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde. The video shows actress Florence Pugh (Black Widow) amid nightmares and distrust about the planned community in which she lives with her husband, played by Harry Styles (Dunkirk).

In Don’t Worry, Honey, Alice and Jack are lucky enough to live in the planned community of Victory, an experimental city that is home to the top-secret Victory Project workers and their families. The social optimism of the 1950s, championed by the company’s CEO Frank — a visionary coach of both corporate and personal life — underpins every aspect of life in Victory, a desert utopia.

While the husbands spend all day at Project Victory headquarters, busy with “development of cutting-edge materials”, their wives — including Frank’s elegant partner Shelley — spend their time enjoying beauty, luxury and debauchery. of the community. Life is perfect, with the needs of all residents met by the company, which only asks in return for discretion and unconditional commitment to Project Victory.



Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Are Husband and Wife in Don't Worry Honey



But when cracks in this idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something far more sinister lurking beneath an alluring facade, Alice can’t help but question what exactly is done at Project Victory and why. But how much is she willing to lose to expose what really happens in that paradise?

The cast also includes Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and Ari’el Stachel. Don’t Worry Darling (in the original) is written by Katie Silberman (Outstanding), with a screenplay by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke (Chernobyl) and Katie Silberman.

Do not worry, dear opens on September 22 in cinemas.