For ‘deviation’, president of Paraná is charged R$ 18.7 thousand

Rubens Ferreira may have assets blocked due to “diversion” of revenues. Photo: Robson Mafra/AGB

Although it ended the Labor Actthe judge Marli Gomes Goncalvesof Regional Labor Court of the 9th Regionordered the president of the Paraná Clube, Rubens Ferreira, the Rubãopay within 48 hours the amount of BRL 18,701.98which would have been diverted from the court account by which Tricolor made monthly transfers to its creditors.

The order, released this Wednesday (20), reveals that the payments of three companies with partnership ties with Paraná – Park Show Parking Ltda., Youtop Marketing Digital e Desenvolvimento Ltda., and Bebidas Tissot Ltda. – were no longer made in the judicial account by guidance of the paranista leadership itself, according to the firms.

“The clarifications provided and attached documents confirm the lack of transparency in the information provided by the administration of Paraná Clube to the Court”, wrote the judge in her decision.

Detour

Even more serious, according to the judge, was the money being directedaccording to her, on account of the Association “All together for the Tricolor”“which reinforces the conclusion that such a legal entity has been used to maintain revenues outside this Court”, he continued.

“With this, I ASSIGN to the judicial administrator (Rubens Ferreira Silva) responsibility for the non-fulfillment of the charge, which is why I pay 10% of the amount that proved to be no longer deposited in the judicial account”, he determined, whose total reaches more than R$ 18 thousand.

If the deposit is not made in court within 48 hours from the notification by the bailiff, the paranist representative may have your private assets blocked.

Other side

For now, Rubão has not commented on the matter. Recently, the president of Tricolor took a leave of absence from day-to-day activities due to health issues.

Off the field, Paraná’s lawyers continue to work on judicial recovery plan which, once authorized by the Court, must be presented by September so that, once accepted by the Court and by the creditors, it can be executed, in a new attempt to put the finances of Paraná back on track.