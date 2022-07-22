For the love of Thor! Why is it so hard for Marvel to get their superheroes right?

When it was revealed that Natalie Portman would become the “Woman Thor” in Marvel’s latest superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder, fans were quick to condemn the decision on social media.

Portman was criticized for not being “swole” hard enough, too small, and generally not what people imagined the character to be. Ten months of intensive workouts and a high-protein diet later, and Portman was being applauded for arms that “could actually throw giant hammers at villains’ heads.”

However, this initial reaction to Portman’s casting attests to how difficult depiction of female superheroes can be for filmmakers when established audiences are often perceived as young, white, cisgender, and male.

It doesn’t seem to matter that the number of women consuming superhero content has increased. Offering feminist representations of characters who could challenge gender-defining masculinity remains an issue.

What does this mean for Portman and the female superheroes who came before her (and those who will come after)? The answer seems to be that superhero movie makers inevitably subvert some gender stereotypes while maintaining others.

In short, they offer symbolic female representation so as not to ostracize the public. So while she may now be more muscular, Portman is still subordinate to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, noting that she is, first and foremost, his love interest.

Admittedly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise has at least tried to cast female leads and champion gender issues. For example, the independent Black Widow film was intended, in part, to contribute to the dialogue around the movements.

And Thor’s latest offering explores the value of female friendships, with co-star Tessa Thompson attesting that her Valkyrie character is “happy to have found a new sister.”

There is no doubt that female viewers can identify with these powerful women and their stories and, as a result, form positive attitudes towards the superhero genre in general. But that means more superhero movies need to be made with the female viewer in mind.

Such offerings are few and far between, however. Let’s not forget that it took Marvel ten years to give Black Widow her own movie after her original introduction to the franchise (in 2010’s Iron Man 2).

In many ways, Marvel movies continue to portray women as helpers – damsels in distress, love interests, or subordinate in some way to their male counterparts. In fact, actress Scarlett Johansson criticized the earlier “hypersexualization” of her character Black Widow. Likewise, Scarlet Witch, one of the most powerful characters in the Avengers, is often defined by the male relationships in her life.

Asked to rate graphic novels and superhero movies, most women in one study said they disliked and avoided DC Comics’ Catwoman character because she was presented as manipulative and emotional.

Other research has found that exposure to messages of helplessness can lead to girls feeling demoralized and dissatisfied with their own identities, and overly sexualized depiction of female superheroes can result in lower body esteem in women.

On the other hand, some also rebel against stereotypes. The Hawkeye Initiative (objectification of women in comics), for example, parodies the male gaze within the comic book genre, portraying men in the same absurd costumes and poses normally reserved for female characters.