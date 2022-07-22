‘Fora Turco’: video shows organized by Galo at the airport charging the coach to leave – Rádio Itatiaia

Members of an organized supporters of Atlético went to the international airport of Belo Horizonte, in Confins, to demand the departure of coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed. The Galo delegation landed in Confins at dawn this Friday (22), after a 1-1 draw with Cuiabá, on Thursday night (21) for the 18th round of the Brazilian.

Despite having taken the lead, Atlético played poorly, saw Cuiabá create several scoring chances and practically did not threaten their rival. The two goals of the duel were scored in stoppage time.

With shouts of ‘Fora Turco’, ‘Vamos Jogar’ and ‘Rooster is tradition’, the coach was the main target of the fans.

The Military Police (PM) followed the protest and kept the fans away from the Galo bus.

In a post on the social network, the fans said they will protest until the coach leaves. “Patience has a limit and it’s completely exhausted. The chat is given, as long as this coach is ahead of the team, we will exercise our right to charge in the same measure that we always support. “.

Future

The future of the coach will be decided this Friday (22) in Belo Horizonte. Turco has been swinging in office since last month. However, the situation worsened after the elimination to Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil, on July 13th.

At the time, Atlético conceded two goals in a heroic match by goalkeeper Everson, failed to finish even once in the match and fell in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Against a missing Botafogo, last Sunday (17), for the Brasileiro, Turco got the victory and reached the leadership of the Brasileirão – the match, however, did not count with a great performance of the team commanded by the Argentine coach. Bad football was repeated against Cuiabá.

*With Henrique André and Cláudio Rezende