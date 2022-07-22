Former Trump adviser and Bolsonarism guru Steve Bannon is convicted of contempt of the US Congress

Bannon was found guilty of refusing to testify and hand over documents to the committee investigating the Capitol invasion.

(Reuters) – Steve Bannon, one of the main allies of former US President Donald Trump and a figure of influence on the global right, was convicted on Friday (22) of contempt, for disregarding subpoenas of the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. The decision is a victory for the Democrat-led panel.

The jury found Bannon, 68, guilty on the two charges he faced: refusal to testify and refusal to hand over documents to the House of Representatives committee investigating the riot sparked by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, an attempt to reverse the results. of the 2020 presidential election.

Each disrespect for Congress is punishable by a penalty ranging from 30 days to one year in prison, as well as a fine ranging from US$100 (R$549) to US$100,000 (R$549,000). The jury’s verdict, made up of eight men and four women, came after less than three hours of deliberations, marking the first successful trial for contempt of Congress since 1974, when a judge found guilty G. Gordon Liddy, a conspirator in Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

Bannon was one of the top advisers to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the following year he served as his chief White House strategist, until the Republican got angry with him over statements made to the press. Bannon also plays a prominent role in the right-wing media.

