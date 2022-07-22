From Stray to God of War, Steam Deck is already capable of running over 4,000 games

Already available in several countries, the Steam Deck has become known as a console/portable computer with many facilities that we only find today on PCs. And even though it has settings already defined, and which are not the most advanced in relation to what is currently available in technology, consumers wanted to know what, after all, they could play in Valve’s invention. Because if the number of certified games exceeded 100 at the time of launch, now this list already adds up to more than 4,000 titles. In April, there were just over 2,000.

Include the new Stray, in which the player takes on the skin of a stray cat, to the trendy God of War, which recently arrived on PCs — and which, like the AllCellular showed, it’s still fun even on a basic computer. By the way, Valve helps players with a simple tool, which can be accessed at this link, and runs a comb through the user’s library and points out which game is already properly verified to run on the machine. The number, in fact, grows exponentially, as the team tests more games.