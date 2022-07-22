From Stray to God of War, Steam Deck is already capable of running over 4,000 games

Already available in several countries, the Steam Deck has become known as a console/portable computer with many facilities that we only find today on PCs. And even though it has settings already defined, and which are not the most advanced in relation to what is currently available in technology, consumers wanted to know what, after all, they could play in Valve’s invention. Because if the number of certified games exceeded 100 at the time of launch, now this list already adds up to more than 4,000 titles. In April, there were just over 2,000.
Include the new Stray, in which the player takes on the skin of a stray cat, to the trendy God of War, which recently arrived on PCs — and which, like the AllCellular showed, it’s still fun even on a basic computer. By the way, Valve helps players with a simple tool, which can be accessed at this link, and runs a comb through the user’s library and points out which game is already properly verified to run on the machine. The number, in fact, grows exponentially, as the team tests more games.
In fact, even among verified games, there are almost 1,900 titles so far, while almost another 2,200 are marked with the playable seal. You can check the complete list, and also know which ones are not supported, by SteamDB. It’s also worth mentioning that some technically unsupported ones just need a little push in the settings, a modification here and there that manages to make the title run well.
Currently, SteamDB lists another 1,600 games that are not supported on the console, including Bioshock Infinite and Halo The Master Chief Collection, and even others that require little graphical effort, such as Blood: Fresh Supply, Skul: The Hero Slayer or Thomas Was Alone.
So if you’ve got your eye on Valve’s console, it’s always good to keep an eye on this list to see if it really pays off for your intentions. But, unless you want to make an international purchase, you will have to wait a little while, as there is no expected arrival of the console in Brazil for now.
And you, what do you think of the results from Valve’s console?