Galaxy Z Fold 4 has thinner edges and smaller hinge, indicates leak

With launch now confirmed for August 10th, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 had one more relevant information shared this Friday. According to the well-known Ice Universe, Samsung’s next foldable should have some improvements in its frontal use.

The leaker shared an image comparing the vivo X Fold (top), the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 (middle), and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (bottom). The result is that both vertical and horizontal bezels are thinner on the new smartphone.

Another very important detail is the presence of a hinge that is noticeably smaller. That is, the Z Fold 4 will actually have a smaller crease, since that was the goal when redesigning the hinge.