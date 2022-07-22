Galaxy Z Fold 4 has thinner edges and smaller hinge, indicates leak

With launch now confirmed for August 10th, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 had one more relevant information shared this Friday. According to the well-known Ice Universe, Samsung’s next foldable should have some improvements in its frontal use.
The leaker shared an image comparing the vivo X Fold (top), the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 (middle), and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (bottom). The result is that both vertical and horizontal bezels are thinner on the new smartphone.
Another very important detail is the presence of a hinge that is noticeably smaller. That is, the Z Fold 4 will actually have a smaller crease, since that was the goal when redesigning the hinge.
These small tweaks made by Samsung should also make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 slightly smaller than the Z Fold 3.
In the illustration below you can see the change more clearly, and it benefits even those with small hands, as it will be easier to reach the top of the display.
The inner screen will be a little more square, moving from an aspect ratio of 6.25:5 to 6:5.
So far, Samsung has not confirmed the veracity of the leak, but the Korean manufacturer has promised to share a series of materials with the public ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event.
Therefore, we can only wait for the company’s next steps.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 7.6-inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. In addition, we can expect a 50 MP main camera combined with two more 12 MP sensors, a 4,400 mAh battery and support for 45W charging. .