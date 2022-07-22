Galoppo undergoes medical exams in Argentina, but São Paulo still doesn’t know how to pay for half

As part of the process to expedite the negotiation with the Sao Paulo, midfielder Giuliano Galoppo underwent medical examinations this Thursday afternoon (21), in Buenos Aires. It is yet another demonstration of the Argentine player’s willingness to come and play in Brazilian football. But the main dilemma at Tricolor is: how to pay Banfield for the transfer?

As much as it seems to be well underway, since the player himself has already settled the salary bases with São Paulo, asked not to play for Banfield anymore and anticipated the process for signing the contract until 2026, there are more doubts than certainties.

Starting with the value of the business. According to the Argentine press, the transfer was agreed at US$ 6 million (almost R$ 32.5 million), which would make Galoppo the most expensive signing in the history of Tricolor.

To THROW!, however, Morumbi officials claim that the club managed to ‘haggle’ the price. With commissions and gloves, it would cost US$ 5.5 million (approximately R$ 30.2 million).

Be that as it may, the main question at Tricolor is how will the 23-year-old be bought? With what money?

Would the passion aroused in coach Rogério Ceni, who even forgot about other needy positions in the little voluminous tricolor squad to prioritize the arrival of Galoppo, justify such a high investment?

Galoppo is going through the best moment of his career. Precisely acting as Ceni wanted, floating in all midfield positions, whether as a second midfielder, helping to mark, to the frame, on both sides of the field. More than replacing Gabriel Sara, sold to English football for more than R$ 60 million, the Argentine has the same characteristics as Igor Gomes, who arouses passions in the tricolor commander.

Thus, assuming the position of heart of the team, Galoppo is the biggest highlight of Banfield, tenth placed in the Argentine Championship, but ahead of Boca Juniors and River Plate.

In 27 games this season, he has scored eight goals – he is the team’s top scorer of the year – and has provided two assists. In addition, he accumulates positive numbers: 67% hit on the long pass, 146 balls recovered and 55 tackles.

In other words, it could be, if the club were not sunk in debts approaching R$ 700 million, President Julio Casares decided last year to close the tap for high-cost reinforcements and the more than R$ 60 million raised with the sale of Gabriel Sara to Norwich, of the English second division, are committed to settle outstanding payments with the squad.

O L! found that the rush has been great in Morumbi to gather the jackpot requested by Banfield. And without a positive nod so far from the mysterious investor, even the marketing department has been called in by Casares to ask for a bonus from the club’s current sponsors to help bring the Argentine. There is a certainty that the Calleri effect will be repeated and he will become an idol. Two sources heard by the report stated that they were amazed at Galoppo’s willingness to work in Brazil.

In practice, São Paulo negotiated with Banfield and Galoppo without having the money to close the deal. There was a certainty that the investor would help quickly, which did not happen.

– He is a person outside the middle of football. So it’s calmer than these people involved (laughs). Who imagines the guy disembarking the next morning – said a source heard by the L!.

As well as a group of directors and directors, he had access to Casares’ meeting last Monday (18) where some of the details were revealed. Names and values, however, are strictly confidential. There is consensus on the tricolor dome. And the silence is absolute. To the point that football coordinator Muricy Ramalho, an icon in Morumbi, was reprimanded for ‘talking too much’ in an interview with the channel ‘TNT Sports‘. Even Ceni, aware of parts of what happens, has avoided getting into the subject in interviews after the games.

The São Paulo affliction and the step taken ahead of time on the subject is justified by the deadline. Registration for new players for the Copa do Brasil, where the club faces América-MG in the quarterfinals, ends on Tuesday (26). There is the understanding that everything needs to be aligned by then. It makes no sense to spend so much on an athlete for him not to be able to play in a competition that has become a priority in Tricolor. Much more than the cashier, São Paulo’s fight is primarily against the clock.