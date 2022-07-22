Grandmother blurts out Selena Gomez’s recent breakup with mystery crush, and fans despair: ‘We want to know’ – Monet

+



Selena Gomez’s reaction to her grandmother’s question (Photo: Playback/TikTok)

Selena Gomez’s grandmother made a punctual and very revealing participation in a TikTok of the artist – who turns 30 this Friday (22).

Selena Gomez enchants in a perfect look on the streets of New York (Photo: Getty Images)

While recording a routine make-up video, Selena was surprised by a question from her grandmother in the background, who does not appear in the images and clearly did not know about the recording.

“So how did you break up with that guy?” asks Grandma. The American singer reacts with a surprised face and responds awkwardly: “I’ll tell you in a second.”

Selena Gomez’s reaction to her grandmother’s question (Photo: Playback/TikTok)

Selena then follows the video in silence and ends with a funny expression, of who was embarrassed by the moment. She, however, decided to publish the content to fans anyway. “No words,” she joked. The post was made on Thursday and has already accumulated more than 8 million views.

Watch the video:

The fans, now, are crazy to know about the mystery crush and the reasons why the relationship didn’t work out. “EVERYONE WANTS TO KNOW”, demanded one internet user. “Tell us how you broke up with that guy Sel,” repeated another. “Selena, you can’t leave us in the dark,” pleaded another.

Speaking of ‘peguete’, Selena recently vented – in a joking tone – about being stranded, during her participation in the celebrated American comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL). The last relationship known to the public of Selena Gomez was with the singer Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez during a monologue on Saturday Night Live (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

“One reason I’m so excited to host ‘SNL’ is because I’m single – and I’ve heard that ‘SNL’ is a great place to find romance,” joked the actress, referring to the relationships that have sprung up there. like Pete Davidson, who is part of the program, and the socialite Kim Kardashian, who was recently invited.

“I don’t want to go on dating apps, I just want to show the universe that I’m manifesting love,” he said. “I’d love to say I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point, I would accept anyone,” he assured.

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in a scene from Only Murders in the Building (Photo: Playback)

In addition to her musical career and child artist, Selena has worked in several films, such as ‘Monte Carlo’ (2011) and ‘Spring Breakers: Dangerous Girls’ (2012) and currently plays Mabel Mora in the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’. . Watch the trailer: