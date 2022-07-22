“Great decision-making power”; Mauro Cezar Pereira leaves clubs aside and surrenders to the talent of Palmeiras midfielder

And Palmeiras follows more leader than ever in the Brasileirão. After beating América Mineiro, in the heart of the Independência stadium, last Thursday (21), 1-0, Verdão reached 36 points, benefited from the draw between Atlético Mineiro and Cuiabá and opened up a 4-point advantage for the rival from Minas Gerais and also for Corinthians. As a result, Abel Ferreira’s team won the symbolic title of the first round of the national tournament.

In front of Coelho, Abel Ferreira promoted the debuts of Merentiel and José Manoel López. The Uruguayan, who played throughout the first half, was quite shy and did little for attacking moves, while the Argentine proved to beis adapted and almost didn’t score a great goal, in addition to almost giving Gustavo Scarpa a nice assist.

The Palmeiras shirt 14 was once again decisive. It was the midfielder’s winning goal that secured the three points for Verdão. And it was a goal. The athlete’s good moment meant that the professional not only won praise from commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira, but also won the title of holder in place of Raphael Veiga according to Souza, who was present on the Jovem Pan sports program.

“I think he has been a player with great decision-making power for a long time and it is already a problem that Palmeiras will have for next year. Why does he go to England?” Mauro said and added: “It’s a player you can’t get replacement, which guy is going? If you only find yourself in the South American market, here in Brazil I don’t see anyone like him.”

“At the dead ball and finishing Gustavo Scarpa has been the most decisive” shot Souza, who, like the other commentators on the bench, thinks that shirt 14 is the most regular midfielder in Verdão.