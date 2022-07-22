Grêmio lineup: Roger remains doubtful in midfield to face Ponte Preta | Guild

Grêmio ended the preparation for the confrontation against Ponte Preta this Friday afternoon, with closed training at CT Luiz Carvalho. This Saturday’s match, at 4:30 pm, at the Arena, is valid for the 20th round of Série B, the first of the return season.

The only doubt in Grêmio’s lineup revolves around Lucas Leiva. The midfielder will make his debut for the club after 15 years, but his title is not guaranteed. If coach Roger Machado selects the player from the start, Villasanti and Campaz are the options to leave the team.

Who returns to the team after being absent in the last match is Nicolas. The left-back was not in Brusque because of acute viral gastroenteritis. Recovered, he resumes his place in the team in the vacancy of Diogo Barbosa, out of the list of related by technical option, as well as the midfielder Thiago Santos.

1 of 1 Roger Machado in training for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Roger Machado in training for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Another possible restart against Ponte was postponed. O midfielder Thaciano recently completed the vaccination schedule for Covid-19, and by CBF regulations, is not yet able to play. In this way, he will be absent in Grêmio’s next two commitments in Serie B.

The likely lineup of Grêmio has: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti (Lucas Leiva), Bitello and Campaz (Lucas Leiva); Biel, Ferreira and Diego Souza.

Tricolor is in fourth place in the table with 33 points, five ahead of fifth-placed Tombense. Ponte Preta occupies the 14th position, with 22 points, two more than CSA, the first team within the Z-4.

See the related members of the Guild

goalkeepers : Adriel and Gabriel Grando

: Adriel and Gabriel Grando sides : Rodrigo Ferreira, Nicolas and Thiago Rosa

: Rodrigo Ferreira, Nicolas and Thiago Rosa defenders : Bruno Alves, Geromel, Natã and Rodrigues

: Bruno Alves, Geromel, Natã and Rodrigues steering wheels : Bitello, Jhonata Varela, Lucas Leiva, Lucas Silva, Mateus Sarará and Villasanti

: Bitello, Jhonata Varela, Lucas Leiva, Lucas Silva, Mateus Sarará and Villasanti Socks : Campaz and Pedro Lucas

: Campaz and Pedro Lucas attackers: Biel, Diego Souza, Elias, Ferreira, Guilherme and Janderson