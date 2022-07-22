Grey’s Anatomy: Dash & Lily Actress Will Be New Doctor Full of Debt

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy keeps growing! With the revamp of the Gray Sloan Hospital residency program, many new faces are expected to join the plot in Season 19. The latest addition is Midori Francis, who stole the show as the lead in the cute holiday comedy Dash & Lily (2020).

According to TVLine, Midori will play Mika Yasuda, a first-year surgical resident who is the middle sister in a family of nine children. That is, she is more than used to “becoming invisible” and being underestimated, but uses this as an advantage to surprise.

ABC’s official statement further states that the character is deep in student loan debt for college, but that she is confident that she will be able to survive the residency program and make it to the top.

Before Grey’s Anatomy, Midori Francis also starred in the HBO Max comedy The Sex Life of College Students and made a small cameo in the film Eight Best and a Secret (2018), alongside a cast that included Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and many others.

The actress is the third reinforcement announced this week for the new season of Grey’s Anatomy. On Wednesday (20), the ABC network had already announced the inclusion of Alexis Floyd, an actress who played Neff in the miniseries Inventando Anna (2022). She will play Simone Griffin, a surgical resident who is in her first year at Gray Sloan. A funny, intelligent character who demands a lot of herself and has a complicated family dynamic.

On Thursday (21), it was Niko Terho’s turn. He will play Lucas Adams, considered the black sheep of his family, but with enough charm to win everyone around him. Despite being smart, he doesn’t get good grades and will do anything to prove himself as a surgeon, living up to relatives who studied medicine before him.