Grey’s Anatomy: Meet the new characters in season 19 – Series News

Grey’s Anatomy Adds Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd and Nico Terho to Season 19 Cast

This week, new cast members were announced for the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, which many debate whether it will be the show’s last. Anyway, according to TV Line, actress Midori Francis (Dash & Lily) is confirmed in the hit medical drama on the American channel ABC.

Francis will play Mika Yasuda, a first-year surgical resident. A middle child of eight siblings, Mika is used to “being overlooked and underappreciated – and uses that to her advantage,” according to the official character description provided by ABC. “She’s been dealing with overwhelming medical school student loans but is baffled and confident that she can get into the program and make it to the top.”

Actress Alexis Floyd, known for the series The Bold Type and the miniseries Inventing Anna from Netflix, will return to the universe of Shondaland. Floyd is confirmed will play Simone Griffin, a new first-year surgical resident at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, considered funny, smart and high-performing, but with a complicated family dynamic. The character grew up in Seattle but never wanted to work at Gray Sloan because of a painful personal history with the location.



Disclosure Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho Will Be Surgical Residents on Grey’s Anatomy Season 19



“Grey’s Anatomy, like all of Shonda Rhimes’ canon, is a gender-redefining series that remains masterfully committed to diversity, relevance, and vulnerability. Joining the cast for Season 19 is an immeasurable honor, and simply put, this is going to be a lot of fun,” Floyd said.

Actor Niko Terho is also cast in the medical series as Lucas Adams, a first-year surgical resident described as “the charming black sheep of his family. Sympathetic and ready to fail, he has a great mind but no grades to match. He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, as are many in his family who came before him, but Lucas will have to stop relying on his personal abilities and get to work,” according to the character’s official breakdown.

At the end of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, the teaching program for resident physicians was ended with the demand that the hospital rework the entire schedule. Such a change caused current surgical residents to pack their bags to transfer to another hospital, including Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), leaving Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) in charge.

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on October 6th in the United States. There is still no release date for the new season in Brazil.