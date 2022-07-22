Hamilton chooses Alonso as toughest opponent in F1: “I hope he keeps racing” – Formula 1 News

HAMILTON 300 IN F1 2022 + RED BULL ADMITS ERROR | WGP

The French GP weekend is a special one for Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion will become the sixth driver in Formula 1 history to reach 300 races. Since his debut, at the 2007 Australian GP, ​​he has only been left out of the 2020 Sakhir GP, when he contracted Covid-19 and had to be absent.

At the French GP press conference, Hamilton was asked who was his toughest opponent throughout his entire career in Formula 1. Despite citing that it is a difficult question to answer, Lewis mentioned two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, with whom he shared the McLaren garage in the 2007 season.

“I think it’s hard to say who was the strongest, because whenever you’re with someone, you’re in a different place in your life. I remember the task of being by Fernando’s side when I was 22 years old. I was so young mentally, and of course, OK in terms of skills, but it’s still a lot of pressure to face someone as big as Fernando.”

Lewis Hamilton celebrates podium in Austria (Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP)

2007 marked the year of Hamilton’s debut in Formula 1, while Alonso came from two world titles in a row for Renault. The season was marked by a conflict between the Spaniard and the Woking team over accusations of favoring the young Englishman. At the end of the year, both were tied with 109 points and saw the world title in the hands of Kimi Räikkönen, from Ferrari.

Alonso transferred back to Renault in 2008, the year in which Hamilton won his first world title. Lewis would go on to win another six cups, in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, while Alonso took three vices competing for Ferrari, in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

“I would say that, in pure rhythm, Fernando was the most difficult. We had good battles. I wish we had more. I hope he keeps running and we can have more of these in the future.”

Fernando, who is also part of the Formula 1 “300 GP club”, is expected to become the driver with the most starts in the history of the category in 2022, surpassing Räikkönen, and praised the period in which he shared the tracks with the seven-time champion.

“I don’t think he’s changed much, to be honest. He had the talent since 2007, and now he has the talent with experience. He has been a tremendous rider, a legend of our sport, so it is always a pleasure to share this period with him,” said Alonso.

