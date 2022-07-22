He won the lottery, became a millionaire and fulfilled the promise he made to his friend

An American made a promise to a long-time friend and shocked not only his partner, but thousands of people, when he gave him R$ 1 million (converted), thanks to the pact.

Perry Charles and Scott Edwards met more than 35 years ago when they worked at a company together. They promised that if either won the lottery, they would share the prize with the other.

And that’s what Perry did. When he got the news that he had won a jackpot at the Fast Play Jackpot in North Carolina (USA), the first thing he did was contact his friend.

Despite the true complicity between the partners, Scott confessed to being shocked by Perry’s surprise. “I was speechless,” he said.

“I was kind of shocked too because for me it’s a lot of money to earn. And I know that whatever he says is the truth. So I knew when he told me he wasn’t kidding me.”

“That’s what I call a true friend. It runs in the family,” added the youngest American millionaire.

On the 13th, the inseparable duo went to the lottery to withdraw the amount that Perry had received, so that the promise was fulfilled.

“We always talked about if we were going to do something big, it didn’t matter if we went together to get the lottery ticket or if we had split up, we were going to share it with each other.”