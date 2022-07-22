Hollywood bullshit! Check out the celebrities who’ve fought

Admin 7 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Bullies and controversies in Hollywood… These are the celebrities who have fought. Check out!

We love a good bullshit HollywoodIs not it? famous, quarrelsome and controversial, the artists show that they dominate everything even off-camera, and that not always all smiles, sympathy and charisma are true. amidst the disaffectedin betweenatstars acclaimed by the public, the HFTVlisted the list of celebrities who have fought. Check out!

++Know who are 6 of the most hated personalities in Hollywood

++From death to controversy: 7 actors replaced during filming!

Kim Kardashian x Anne Hathaway
It was in your Instagram that the famous actress of Hollywood started one of the most unexpected confusions of all. “In a world of Kardashians, be a Helena Bonham Carter”said Annewho despite praising the British actress, was accused of committing insults against the familyinKim. As if it were not enough, Hathaway confirmed without then don’t like the Kardashians.

Hollywood bullshit! Check out the celebrities who've fought
Anne Hathaway and Kim Kardashian (Getty Images)

Madonna x Elton John
THE Queenofpop and the acclaimed singerBritish were friends, until the voice of Your Song decided to criticize Madonna publicly in 2004. EltonJohn stated that the singer should never lip-sync, as this negatively qualified her shows, in addition to saying that her popularity was on the wane. Jeez…

Hollywood bullshit! Check out the celebrities who've fought
Madonna and Elton John (Getty Images)

Madonna x Lady Gaga
Speaking of Madonna: everyone remembers the excessive comparisons between the owner of Like a Virgin and Lady Gaga, Is not it? This really got the word out and, according to the Queen, Gaga’s song Born This Way it is a plagiarism of express yourself. Trying to calm the mood, Lady Gaga denied the accusation, but reinforced her admiration for Madonna. We continue to enjoy both songs, right?

Hollywood bullshit! Check out the celebrities who've fought
Madonna and Lady Gaga (Getty Images)

Maryl Streep vs Karl Lagerfeld
Never give up on a costume signed by a renowned stylist, after all, he will never forgive you. That’s what happened to Marylstreep and KarlLagerfeld on the day of the ceremony Oscar2017where Streep would have given up on Lagerfeld’s play and opted for a Offshoulder in EliSaab. Karl was not happy and accused the actress of having earned money from the other brand, information that was denied by Maryl. Don’t repeat that, okay?

Hollywood bullshit! Check out the celebrities who've fought
Maryl Streep and Karl Lagerfeld (Getty Images)

Hillary Duff x Lindsay Lohan
Both were part of the youth of a generation, but not everything seems to be a bed of roses. AaronCarter had a relationship with HillaryDuffbut that didn’t seem enough to stop the boy from getting LindsayLohan. In 2003during a TV show, Lohan made a parody on the colleague, which further increased the rivalry between the two. What a shame.

Hollywood bullshit! Check out the celebrities who've fought
Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan (Getty Images)

Kim Cattrall x Sarah Jessica Parker
Off-screen few maintain true friendships, different from their roles on television. proof of this is KimCattrall and SarahJessicaParker, who showed public disaffection through Twitter when, after the death of Cattrall’s brother, Parker sent his condolences to the colleague, who seems not to have liked it at all. Kim stated that they were not friends and that Sarah should stop using it to clean up her image. No comments…

Hollywood bullshit! Check out the celebrities who've fought
Kim Cattrall and Jessica Sarah Park (Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow x Scarlett Johanson
Two personalitiesstrong. This is what both actresses show, who acted together in the sequels of the films of the Marvel. Paltrow would have complained about the fact that her colleague received so much attention, causing the relationship between the two to completely cool down. What a vibe, huh?

Hollywood bullshit! Check out the celebrities who've fought
Gwenthy Paltrow and Scarlett Johanson (Getty Images)

HFTV ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

YOUTUBE | TIKTOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | PODCAST | NEWSLETTER

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Women to power! The 6 Shows Any Feminist Won’t Want to Miss

Television is not, and cannot be, just a place of entertainment. It is essential that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved