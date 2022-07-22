Hollywood bullshit! Check out the celebrities who’ve fought

Bullies and controversies in Hollywood… These are the celebrities who have fought. Check out!

We love a good bullshit HollywoodIs not it? famous, quarrelsome and controversial, the artists show that they dominate everything even off-camera, and that not always all smiles, sympathy and charisma are true. amidst the disaffectedin betweenatstars acclaimed by the public, the HFTVlisted the list of celebrities who have fought. Check out!

Kim Kardashian x Anne Hathaway

It was in your Instagram that the famous actress of Hollywood started one of the most unexpected confusions of all. “In a world of Kardashians, be a Helena Bonham Carter”said Annewho despite praising the British actress, was accused of committing insults against the familyinKim. As if it were not enough, Hathaway confirmed without then don’t like the Kardashians.

Anne Hathaway and Kim Kardashian (Getty Images)

Madonna x Elton John

THE Queenofpop and the acclaimed singerBritish were friends, until the voice of Your Song decided to criticize Madonna publicly in 2004. EltonJohn stated that the singer should never lip-sync, as this negatively qualified her shows, in addition to saying that her popularity was on the wane. Jeez…

Madonna and Elton John (Getty Images)

Madonna x Lady Gaga

Speaking of Madonna: everyone remembers the excessive comparisons between the owner of Like a Virgin and Lady Gaga, Is not it? This really got the word out and, according to the Queen, Gaga’s song Born This Way it is a plagiarism of express yourself. Trying to calm the mood, Lady Gaga denied the accusation, but reinforced her admiration for Madonna. We continue to enjoy both songs, right?

Madonna and Lady Gaga (Getty Images)

Maryl Streep vs Karl Lagerfeld

Never give up on a costume signed by a renowned stylist, after all, he will never forgive you. That’s what happened to Marylstreep and KarlLagerfeld on the day of the ceremony Oscar2017where Streep would have given up on Lagerfeld’s play and opted for a Offshoulder in EliSaab. Karl was not happy and accused the actress of having earned money from the other brand, information that was denied by Maryl. Don’t repeat that, okay?

Maryl Streep and Karl Lagerfeld (Getty Images)

Hillary Duff x Lindsay Lohan

Both were part of the youth of a generation, but not everything seems to be a bed of roses. AaronCarter had a relationship with HillaryDuffbut that didn’t seem enough to stop the boy from getting LindsayLohan. In 2003during a TV show, Lohan made a parody on the colleague, which further increased the rivalry between the two. What a shame.

Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan (Getty Images)

Kim Cattrall x Sarah Jessica Parker

Off-screen few maintain true friendships, different from their roles on television. proof of this is KimCattrall and SarahJessicaParker, who showed public disaffection through Twitter when, after the death of Cattrall’s brother, Parker sent his condolences to the colleague, who seems not to have liked it at all. Kim stated that they were not friends and that Sarah should stop using it to clean up her image. No comments…

Kim Cattrall and Jessica Sarah Park (Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow x Scarlett Johanson

Two personalitiesstrong. This is what both actresses show, who acted together in the sequels of the films of the Marvel. Paltrow would have complained about the fact that her colleague received so much attention, causing the relationship between the two to completely cool down. What a vibe, huh?

Gwenthy Paltrow and Scarlett Johanson (Getty Images)

