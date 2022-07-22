Holy See: the German Synodal Way cannot make doctrinal decisions

The Vatican statement specifies that the initiative underway in Germany “has no power to compel bishops and faithful” to “new forms of government and new approaches to doctrine and morals.” It is invited to enter the synodal path of the whole Church.

The Holy See intervenes in the German “Synodal Way” with a declaration published in the early afternoon of this Thursday, 21 July. “In order to protect the freedom of the People of God and the exercise of the episcopal ministry, it seems necessary to specify that the ‘Synodal Way’ in Germany has no power to compel bishops and the faithful to assume new forms of government and new approaches to doctrine and morals. it would be lawful to initiate in dioceses, before an agreement within the whole Church, new official structures or doctrines, which would be a wound to ecclesial communion and a threat to the unity of the Church”.

The declaration goes on to quote Pope Francis’ words contained in the Letter to the People of God who are on their way to Germany: “The universal Church lives in and of the particular Churches, just as the particular Churches live and flourish in and of the universal Church, and if they are separated from the whole ecclesial body, they weaken, rot and die. Hence the need to keep communion with the whole body of the Church always alive and effective”.

“It is hoped that the proposals of the Way of the Particular Churches in Germany will converge in the synodal path that the whole Church is traveling, for a mutual enrichment and a witness of that unity with which the body of the Church manifests its fidelity to Christ the Lord”.