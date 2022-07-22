Honor announces exit from India’s mobile market

Honor, a leading manufacturer in the Chinese smartphone market, announced this Friday (22) that it is officially ending its operations in India. The statement came from CEO Zhao Ming, who took the opportunity to comment on the company’s current scenario. The executive claims that the Indian market has remained profitable despite its operations having slowed down since the beginning of 2021. By way of information, the brand’s official page still highlights the “launch” of the Honor 9X Pro in India — the cell phone was announced in May 2020, amidst the separation process from Huawei.

Although it stood out in the global market after being sold to a consortium of Chinese companies, Honor seems to have “frozen in time” in the Indian market. Now the brand’s chief executive intends to “adopt much safer businesses”and while not explaining its strategy, it ensures that Indian customers will still have official support.

Ming adds that he does not intend to enter the car market in the next few years, contrary to the trend of several cell phone manufacturers who have decided to start their plans to enter the segment. Xiaomi, Sony and possibly Apple are expected to present new car prototypes soon. The company has a wide variety of products in its portfolio – in addition to cell phones, the Chinese company offers notebooks, smart watches and headphones, always with the aim of delivering innovative functions and high-performance hardware at competitive prices. What do you think of Honor’s products? Comment your opinion below!

