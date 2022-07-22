Honor Pad 8 launched with 12-inch display, Snapdragon 680 and good price

At an event held this Friday morning, Honor introduced its newest mid-range tablet to the world. With a Qualcomm processor and giant screen, the new Honor Pad 8 seeks to please the consumer with good value for money.
In terms of design, the tablet is minimalist and has a metal construction, and the screen is a 12-inch IPS LCD. This panel has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, and on the top frame you can find a 5 MP selfie camera.
already the chipset chosen by the brand is the Snapdragon 680, and it works together with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. In all cases, the consumer will have 128 GB of storage.
On the back of the Honor Pad 8 there is still a 5 MP main camera.
The tablet uses a USB-C port, has stereo sound and weighs just 520 grams.
Last but not least, there is a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it runs under Magic UI 6.1 adapted for larger displays.
Officially announced in white, blue and green, the new Honor Pad 8 goes on sale initially in China.
The price for the most basic variant is 1,499 Yuan, around R$1,220 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
