Honor Pad 8 launched with 12-inch display, Snapdragon 680 and good price

At an event held this Friday morning, Honor introduced its newest mid-range tablet to the world. With a Qualcomm processor and giant screen, the new Honor Pad 8 seeks to please the consumer with good value for money.

In terms of design, the tablet is minimalist and has a metal construction, and the screen is a 12-inch IPS LCD. This panel has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, and on the top frame you can find a 5 MP selfie camera.

already the chipset chosen by the brand is the Snapdragon 680, and it works together with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. In all cases, the consumer will have 128 GB of storage.