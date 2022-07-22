How to open an account at Itaú by cell phone?

Find out how to open an account at Banco Itaú without having to leave your home and learn about two credit cards with exclusive benefits!

Thinking about opening an Itaú account, but don’t want to go to a branch? We have the solution for you: learn how to open a bank account without leaving home!

How to open an Itaú account without leaving home?

To open an Itaú account without going to a branch is very simple. Just have your cell phone in hand and perform the following steps:

1st step

The first step is to access the Itaú website or the Itaú Abreconta app, available for Android and iOS, and choose the desired bank account.

2nd step

The second step is to send two selfies and take photos of an identification document, which can be RG (General Registration), CNH (National Driver’s License) or RNE (National Foreigner Registration). Once this is done, just wait for the analysis of your data and your account will be opened within two business days.

How to open an Itaú account at the branch?

To open an account at the branch, all you need to do is bring an identification document, proof of address for a maximum of 180 days and proof of income for up to 60 days, and request the opening of a checking account for one of the attendants.

As proof of address, electricity, water, telephone or gas bills are accepted.

Which credit cards to choose?

If you also want to apply for a credit card from Banco Itaú, we have separated two good options that do not charge an annual fee. Check out!

1 – Itaucard Click Platinum

Click Platinum is a credit card from Banco Itaú that offers many advantages to its customers, such as the automatic limit increase in the third month of use. Check out its other benefits!

A minimum income is not required to apply;

Half-price at partner cinemas;

Discounts on Itaú bike plans;

Points program;

Itaú Tag exempt from monthly fees.

2 – Player’s Bank

Player’s Bank is an Itaú bank credit card aimed at gamers, which has many advantages, such as personalized service via Discord. Check out its other benefits!

Minimum income required of only BRL 800.00;

Cashback and discounts at several gamer stores;

Yields 100% of the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate);

Parking tags and tolls free of monthly fees.

