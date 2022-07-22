“I Am Groot” Trailer Released at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Since it appeared on MCU (O Marvel Cinematic Universe) for the first time, in the film “Guardians of the Galaxy”the character Groot quickly became one of the darlings of the public and now gets its own animated series: “I am groot”which had its trailer released at San Dieco Comic-Con 2022.

Read more:

The trailer for the new production was released during the Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. In the video, the spinoff series from “Guardians of the Galaxy” follows the adventures of Baby Groot.

Look:

A hero of few words returns. 🌱#IAmGroota collection of five Original shorts, starts streaming August 10 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/byL1nVD8bV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

About “I Am Groot”

The new MCU animated series will focus on Baby Groot. With five episodes, the actor Vin Diesel returns as the protagonist’s voice. The trailer for the new series also confirmed the return of Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, who should appear in at least one of the episodes.

The Marvel Studios animation panel further confirmed that the series “I am groot” will have a second season.

“I am groot” debuts on Disney+ on August 10th.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, the last in the franchise

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will close the trilogy of films directed by James Gunn. The film is also treated as the farewell of the main characters. The actors don’t know what’s next for them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Before, they appeared in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

The cast of the film brings Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, between others. The premiere is scheduled for May 5, 2023 in the United States.