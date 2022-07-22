“I have never seen or read anything like this movie”

The muse Ryan Gosling returned to talk about “Barbie”, live-action in which he gives life to Ken, the boyfriend of the most famous doll in the world. In an interview with UOL, the actor also revealed that this was the coolest experience he had during the recording of a movie.

“It’s a movie that reminds me of everything I loved growing up. It’s a completely unique production,” she said. Gosling even joked about the similarities with his character: “I’ve always had Ken’s energy in me, and I still have it.”

About the production, which had its recordings closed in the last week, the star says that it is surprising: “I have never seen or read anything like this film”. It’s worth remembering that in another recent interview, Gosling agreed with Margot Robbie about the film not being what people think: “She’s right, she’s not what you think she is”.

The plot has been kept under wraps, but, according to rumors, the story should begin in Barbieland, where several dolls and dolls share a harmonious life. Everything changes when Ken from Gosling decides to go in search of a place to live everything the doll hates the most, such as sexism, beauty standards and others. Now the world’s most famous doll must find him and bring him back to the Mattel community.

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, names like Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Cuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Will Ferrell, Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and, possibly Dua Lipa, also complete the cast.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), who also signs the script alongside Noah Baumbach, “Barbie” is still produced by Margot Robbie and should hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Are you excited?