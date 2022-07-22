“I went after the fountains”; Journalist brings ‘exclusive’ about Romarinho returning or not to Corinthians

Acting outside Brazil for a long time, the striker marked the heart of Fiel after being important in the conquest of Libertadores

O Corinthians has been confirming the good phase of the season and passed by Coritiba, winning by 3 to 1 and maintaining the invincibility playing inside the Neo Química Arena for the Brazilian Championship, confirming its strength at home. The team led by Vítor Pereira regained second place and wants to finish the first round on a high, facing Atlético-MG in Belo Horizonte.

Anyway, there are still 2 more competitions left after the national one: Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-GO, in addition to Libertadores, against Flamengo. To continue fighting directly on all fronts, it is necessary to have a strong and quality castcounting on replacements that can handle the message in cases of embezzlement or departures.

In the last game, a situation called attention and generated a series of rumors: in addition to Vital, Balbuena and Ramiro, Romarinho was also seen in the stands watching the game. The striker, who made history for Libertadores, with a covering goal in the final against Boca Juniors in La Bombonera, is currently at Al Ittihad, in Saudi Arabia.

Upon learning that the star was at the stadium, many fans sent the same message on social media: “Close the doors and don’t let him out”. As a result of all this hope that was created, journalist Samir Carvalho sought information directly from sources within Timão, who ruled out the possibility of returning at this time.

“I went after the sources to find out, because there is the journalist’s ambition to want to give first-hand information, I’ll find out. But I was told that Romarinho has zero chance to wear the Corinthians shirt now. He’s 31 years old, I think Corinthians shouldn’t even make a big investment to bring Romarinho”spiked.