In the 30 years of Selena Gomez, see 30 moments of the singer and actress throughout her life

This Friday, the American singer and actress Selena Gomez of Mexican origin turns 30 years old. To celebrate the date, see below 30 curiosities or moments of the artist throughout her career, between series, movies, music and things from her personal life.

1- In 2015, Selena announced that she was diagnosed with lupus.

Selena Gomez in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Photo: Disclosure

two- your makeup line rare beauty arrives in Brazil in August. The entrepreneur has the cosmetics brand since 2020.

3- On the Serie “Protection program for princesses”, from 2009, she and Demi Lovato played two friends who meet in a special protection program because their kingdoms are at risk.

In ‘Princess Protection Program’ Photo: Disclosure

4- Already in “Ramona and Beezus”, she doubled with Joey King, who played Ramona. Beezus, Selena’s character, has a mission to take care of her while she tries to fit in in her first year of high school.

5- She has dated several celebrities such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Zedd.

6- Selena made the movie franchise “Neighbors”in which she owns the fraternity that Chloë Grace Moretz’s character participated in before leaving and creating her own.

7- Its name is a tribute to the Latin singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

8- This singer was murdered by the former president of her fan club.

9- Selena Gomez is a Cancer, born on the last day of this sign.

10- Between 2007 and 2012, she participated in the series “Wizards of Waverly Place“. The plot tells the story of a typical American family. Selena played the character Alex, one of the couple’s daughters.

11- The kiss between Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne in “Only murders in the building” drove fans crazy. The scene aired last Tuesday, LGBTQIAP+ Pride Day, and soon went viral on social media. In an interview with E! one of the actresses commented on the repercussion of the kiss between the two:

“It was fun. Wouldn’t anyone in the world want to kiss Selena?” Cara asked.

Selena plays Mabel Mora, who falls in love with Alice Banks, Cara’s character. The kiss took place in the second episode of the second season of the series to the sound of Billie Elish’s hit “You should see me in a crown”.

“It was just hysterical. It’s one of those things, especially when you meet someone, that you just have fun with it.”

12- On account of former President Donald Trump, who had anti-immigration projects, including the construction of a wall between Mexico and the United States, Selena decided to make the album “Revelación”, all in Spanish.

13- Selena Gomez has always loved Britney Spears. Therefore, the first CD she managed to buy was precisely by the singer. In addition, the first show that Selena was able to go was also with the artist.

14- Selena Gomez is the voice of the character Mavis in the three films of the franchise Hotel Transylvania.

15- She has three studio albums.

16- Selena Gomez’s first kiss was with Dylan Sprouse, star of the series “Zack & Cody: Twins in Action”. However, she was in love with his brother, actor Cole Sprouse.

17- Selena loves to cook and even has a cooking show on TV, “Selena + Chef”.

Selena Gomez has a cooking show Photo: Playback / Instagram

18- In 2017, the singer was named “Woman of the Year” by Billboard.

19- Selena is passionate about dogs and has several in her home that she has adopted.

Selena Gomez with one of her dogs Photo: Playback / Instagram

20- Selena is one of the ten most followed people on Instagram worldwide, 337,951,930 million followers, as of the closing of this post.

21- Selena Gomez doesn’t like orange clothes, so she avoids pieces in that color.

22- Selena’s favorite food is pickles.

23- Her full name is Selena Marie Gomez.

24- ‘The Diary of a Passion’ is Selena Gomez’s favorite romantic movie. The film is based on the book of the same name by Nichollas Sparks.

25- He formed the band Selena Gomez & the Scene in 2008, with Joey Clement on bass, Greg Garman on drums, Dane Forrest on keyboards and Drew Taubenfeld on guitar.

26- In 2020, she admitted on her Instagram that she bought as many copies of her own album as possible to try to get it to the top of the rankings.

27- Selena began her career as an actress in 1999 in “Barney and Friends”.

29- His favorite color is red.

30- His favorite song is “I won’t give up” by Jason Mraz.