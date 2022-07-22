India: Minister drinks dirty water on purpose and is hospitalized – News

The chief minister of Punjab, a state in northern India, was hospitalized on Tuesday after drinking water from a polluted “sacred river”.

The politician wanted to prove to people that Kali Bein Creek is not dirty, after a campaign to clean its waters launched in 2000. The incident, however, took place on the 22nd anniversary of the operation.

Bhagwant Mann fell ill with a severe stomach pain at his residence in the city of Chandigarh and had to be airlifted to Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, according to The India Express.





Ashok Swain, a professor of research on peace and conflict at the University of Uppsala, was responsible for publishing on Twitter, last Thursday (21), the viral video of the moment in which the Indian politician drinks the dirty water.

“The chief minister of Punjab openly drinks a glass of polluted water from a ‘sacred river’ to prove that the water is clean. Now admitted to hospital,” he wrote.





Punjab Chief Minister openly drinks a glass of polluted water from a ‘holy river’ to prove that water is clean. Now admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/MH1OLwUlUw — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 21, 2022

Despite sources claiming he had been hospitalized, the chief minister’s office chose not to confirm the story. Instead, an employee said that Mann was in good health, that he had gone to the hospital for a routine check-up and that he was continuing to have his regular meetings.

In the past, wastewater and industrial waste flowed openly into the Kali Bein stream, while weeds grew on the banks. Today, the river is much cleaner than it used to be, but it is still not advisable to drink its water.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



