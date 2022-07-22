Instagram gets a map that shows stories with location – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

take that look at Instagram from a bar or restaurant is always a good tip when you’re choosing where to go. However, the profile of the establishment does not always reflect reality — it may be smaller than it looks, the food may not be as appetizing, and so on. The social network will try to help, with a new feature called Instagram Map. Now, it will be possible to see stories from other users with location stickers, and even take a look at what else is in the neighborhood.

Instagram (Image: Vitor Padua / Tecnoblog)

The Instagram Map is in the search, in the tab next to people, songs and hashtags. There, you can see locations with the search term. So far, nothing new, but when selecting one of them, things start to get more interesting.

First, you can see stories from other users who have bookmarked the place. Previously, the section only had feed posts. That way, you can better understand the place or have a more accurate idea of ​​how the dishes are served, for example.

Mark Zuckerberg shared a story showing how the Instagram Map works (Image: Playback / Mark Zuckerberg)

Now you can also scroll the map. By doing this, neighboring establishments appear, and you can consult more information, see the profile on the network and view posts and stories by tagging that location.

The Instagram Map also works with hashtags. If you search for “café” and choose the hashtag “#café”, the map will show relevant establishments.

Google admits: Instagram is a threat

With this, Instagram can become an interesting alternative to Google Maps or Foursquare (which is no longer so popular) when deciding where to eat, have a drink or enjoy a party.

The move, by the way, was already expected by the search giant.

Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google, has noticed that younger users turn more to apps like Instagram and TikTok to discover new places, leaving search and Maps aside.

In addition, this audience prefers to browse in a more immersive way, without having to use keyword search.

With information: Business Insider, TechCrunch.