‘Inventing Anna’ Alexis Floyd joins Grey’s Anatomy

(credit: DAVID GIESBRECHT/NETFLIX)

With its premiere scheduled for October 6th, the series grey’s anatomy returns to the 19th year with news. Actress Alexis Floyd, known for her work in inventing Anna, joins the cast and should be featured in the first episodes of the new season. The information is from the Deadline portal.

Alexis Floyd, new addition to the cast of grey’s anatomy, will play resident Simone Griffin, an intelligent and tough young woman who hides a complicated past. The character’s family dynamics, as well as her connection to the hospital, will be addressed in the new season. The actress is known for her role as Neff in the series inventing Annaand Aunt Clayton, in The bold type.

Grey’s Anatomy follows the personal and professional dramas of residents and supervisors in the surgical ward of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Heading the department is Meredith Grey, played by actress Ellen Pompeo. In Brazil, the series is broadcast on the Star+ streaming platform.