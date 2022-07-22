Israeli businessman who owns Sestini is a victim of lightning kidnapping in Greater SP | Sao Paulo

Israeli businessman Alexandre Benedek, founder and commercial director of the luggage brand Sestini, was the victim of a lightning kidnapping in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, this Thursday (21).

Benedek, 53 years old and born in São Paulo, was released late this Friday morning (22) in Taipas, in the North Zone of the capital, after carrying out bank transfers demanded by criminals.

According to delegate Artur José Dian, director of the Department of Strategic Police Operations (Dope), the businessman was leaving the company in a Ford EcoSport when he was approached by the group on Thursday afternoon.

Benedek was first taken into captivity and then transferred to another location. At the end of the night, family members of the businessman called the police, and the DOPE Anti-Kidnapping Division began to investigate the case.

A message was sent from the businessman’s cell phone to his company saying that he would arrive in a few minutes, and asking for a transfer of R$9,000, which was not made.

According to the Dope delegate, the thieves made three or four bank transfers, but there is no information that they transferred large volumes.

Police are still trying to identify the thieves, and some gangs in the Osasco and Taipas region are being investigated.

In a note, the Israeli Consulate in São Paulo stated that it received, this Friday morning, “information about the kidnapping of a Brazilian-Israeli citizen” and that, since then, it has been “in contact with the Brazilian authorities, the police, the family and Israeli entities, in order to closely follow the progress of the case”.

The country’s representation also stated that “the boy was released this afternoon and is already at home” and also congratulated “the authorities and the police of São Paulo for the excellent work”.