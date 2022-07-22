“It doesn’t have the slightest interest”; Palmeiras sees Atlético-MG take ‘stump’ from coach with 10% of Abel’s salary

Galo sent away Turco Mohamed and is still in a hurry in search of a replacement a few days from the quarterfinals of Libertadores

A few days away from the game valid for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, the palm trees sees Atlético-MG in crisis. This Friday (22), Galo’s management fired coach Antonio “Turco” Mohamed after seven months of work. With that, there is a rush to define the replacement, especially due to the exhausting schedule, mixing with Brazilian Championship games.

At first, there are three names on the agenda of Atlético-MG: Renato Gaúcho, Cuca and Odair Hellmann. This afternoon, the newspaper The globe reported that Galo leaders also consulted the situation of Fernando Diniz, in high command of Fluminense. Prosecutors replied to Atlético-MG that the coach “has no interest in leaving Fluminense at the moment”.

When he renewed with Palmeiras, now until the end of 2024, Abel started to earn 6.7 million euros per season, informs his colleague Rafael Reis, of UOL Esporte – that is, R$ 37.6 million at the current price. Per month, this is equivalent to more than R$3 million, the highest salary for a coach in Brazilian football.

To give you an idea, Diniz does not receive R$ 300 thousand in command of Fluminense. Turco, to give you an idea, received around R$ 1 million a month, according to a colleague’s investigation. Jorge Nicola. That is, the coach of Fluminense today earns 10% in relation to Abel Ferreira. And 30% less than the former Rooster coach.