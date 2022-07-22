“It should be banned…”; Sport plays hard and Lisca may not be able to debut in command of Santos

The expectation of the board of Santos was that Lisca debuted in command of the team in the confrontation against Fortaleza, scheduled for next Sunday (24), at 19h

Santos is ninth in the Brazilian championship with 25 points, eleven ahead of the leader and seven behind the first place in the relegation zone. after leaving Fabian Bustos the command of the team, the Alvinegra board acted quickly behind the scenes and closed the hiring of Lisca, who was in charge of the Sport Recife just three weeks.

The expectation of the summit Fish is for the coach to make his debut in command of the team in the match against Strength scheduled for next Sunday (24), at 7pm, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. However, for this, the São Paulo team depends on the sport. According to information from the portal ‘GE‘, the former club of Lisca does not intend to facilitate the contractual termination process.

To lead the team in the Castellanit is necessary that the breach of contract be published in the CBF IDB, so that the link with the saints be registered. It is worth noting that this should occur this Friday (22), so that the coach can command the team. To facilitate negotiations, Lisca agreed to pay the contractual fine to leave the team, about BRL 150 thousand.

However, the red-black charges the ex-commander a fee of BRL 12 thousandwhich was paid to STJD for the coach to be released from a suspension that would have to be served. In order to do so, register the end of the link with the Pernambuco club.

Yuri Romaopresident of sport, was dissatisfied with the coach’s attitude and highlighted that he will not give up the amounts to be received. O ‘GE‘ also informed that the representative showed his dissatisfaction with Lisca “said he should be banned from football and used the term bad character“, andclarifies an excerpt from the publication.