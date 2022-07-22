Jeffinho starts Botafogo for the 1st time, and dribbles go viral; watch the video | botafogo

Jeffinho showed once again that he can be a great weapon for Botafogo’s attack. The 22-year-old striker was a starter in Luís Castro’s team for the first time and paraded quality and beautiful plays in Vila Belmiro. Despite the 2-0 defeat to Santos, the young player who came from Resende showed once again that he is difficult to be marked.

Check out Jeffinho’s plays in Botafogo’s match against Santos for the Brasileirão

Most of Jefferson Santos’ plays were in the first half. However, it was in the final stage that the light forward almost made a dribble that was marked in the historic stadium. In the 25th minute, 10 minutes before being substituted by Gustavo Sauer, Jeffinho was marked by Madson and another player. Squeezed against the back line, he saw a demoralizing sheet on Santos’ right-back as a solution, who managed to recover and avoid the attacker’s passage.

Jeffinho’s numbers against Santos

👟Finishings: 2 (2 on goal)

✅ Complete passes: 19 (73%)

🆚 Disarms: 3

🔄 Correct dribbling: 4 (67%)

Playing wide on the left, he had more minutes on the field against the São Paulo team since this year’s Taça Rio final, when Resende beat Nova Iguaçu on penalties, on March 30th. In the State, he even scored a goal against Botafogo, in the victory of the team led by Lucio Flavio by 2 to 1.

Jeffinho has seven matches with Luís Castro. Before the match against Santos, every time he entered the field it was already with the ball rolling. Last Wednesday was the first time he heard the national anthem profiled as a titular player. The striker still doesn’t have goals scored or assists, but it seems that it’s a matter of time for the promising player.

Botafogo returns to the field next Saturday, when they receive Athletico-PR, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Nilton Santos. The match will close the first round of the Brazilian Championship. Bota is in 12th place, with 21 points, three from the relegation zone, but that number can still change until the end of the round. The team from Paraná is in fourth place, with 31 points.

