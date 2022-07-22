Learn all about the new Star+ movie – Jornada Geek

Months after the first news about its development, the film The princess was recently released by Star+ in Brazil. And so, now we have gathered the main details of its plot and production in a single text.

The plot of the movie The Princess

In the movie the princessa beautiful and determined young woman gives royalty is promised by her father to a cruel sociopath. But it turns out that on the fateful day when the union would be consummated, she then ends up refusing to marry. However, all princess normal, she says it’s not an object to be traded.

As a result, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned and vengeful suitor bent on taking the throne, The princess must now set out on a quest to protect her family and save the kingdom, whatever the cost, while still on this path must break more royal rules of a princess.

Film Casting and Production

– publicity –

The actress Joey Kingwell known by the public for her role in the trilogy The Kissing Tentis the interpreter of the protagonist of the film Star+. In addition, the cast of the film The princess It’s formed by Olga Kurylenko like Moira, Katelyn Rose Downey like Violet, Alex Reid like The Queen, Ed Stoppard like The King, Fergus O’Donnell like Kurr, Dominic Cooper like Julius, among others.

Le-Van Kiet is responsible for directing the film, while its script is signed by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton. The producer team is made up of Toby Jaffe, Derek Kolstad, Neal H. Moritz, Joey King, Ben Lustig, and Jake Thornton.

Check out the trailer:

– publicity –