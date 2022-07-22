Leclerc leads 1st training session at the French GP | formula 1

Ferrari got the better of RBR to start the French GP on the right foot this Friday. The team put Charles Leclerc ahead in the first free practice, posting a 1’33.930 on his best lap on soft tyres. He surpassed Max Verstappen’s time by just 0.091 – and the time differences in the fight for first place didn’t even reach 0.1. Carlos Sainz was third.

It was the Dutchman who started the session at the front, being overtaken by Sainz but retaking the lead before Ferrari’s Monegasque beat him at the end of the session. Lewis Hamilton gave up his Mercedes to the German team’s reserve Nyck de Vries, and George Russell finished fourth.

1 of 2 Charles Leclerc in the first free practice of the French GP — Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Charles Leclerc in the first free practice of the French GP — Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Despite the power struggle between Ferrari and RBR, training at Le Castellet was far from hectic, serving as a check on the teams’ updates. Verstappen set the lap to be beaten in the opening minutes. He was overtaken by Sainz in half the time with 0s078 difference and regained the lead shortly after until Leclerc appeared.

The Monegasque started the session in the top 3, went down the table over the minutes, but reappeared in the final 15 minutes, returning to the second place with only 0s083 of difference to the leader. In the last ten minutes, he took the lead, and the advantage over Max was short: 0s091.

Also noteworthy are the Mercedes, which were among the top four with Russell and de Vries, Hamilton’s replacement in FP1. The Dutchman, Formula E champion for the German team, set the third best time. But it was the Briton who was the best of the team, securing fourth place.

The second free practice of the French GP will be later, at noon (Brasilia time). The ge monitors in real time.

In compliance with F1 regulations that oblige teams to hand over their two cars to young drivers or reserves, in the first free practice sessions of at least one stage each, Mercedes and Alfa Romeo brought in replacements for Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

The one chosen by the German team was Nyck de Vries, Formula E champion for the team.

Alfa Romeo, meanwhile, brought in former F1 driver Robert Kubica.

Pierre Gasly complained of problems with his engine at the start of practice, but was able to return to contention after checks.