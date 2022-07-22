Leftover food left at sea may have attracted shark that killed two tourists in Egypt

An investigation confirmed that two separate attacks in Sahl Hasheesh resort, near Hurghada (Egypt), earlier this month, were caused by the same tiger shark.

As the sharks dive into shallow waters during the mating season, experts say overfishing (there is a pier near the site of the attacks) and people leaving food at sea may have triggered shark attacks on touriststold a report in the “Daily Star”.

One of the victims, Elisabeth Sauer, a 68-year-old Austrian, desperately tried to swim back to land after the shark had ripped off an arm and a leg. She did not survive the serious injuries. The remains of a 40-year-old missing Romanian tourist were also found off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh.

Lifeguards reportedly laughed at the warning given by tourists who claimed to have seen sharks in the region minutes before the attack on Elisabeth.

Elisabeth Sauer, killed by a shark in Egypt Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

Elisabeth tries to swim in the sand, despite being seriously injured by a shark Photo: Reproduction

The Committee for the Protection of the Red Sea and the Hurghada Environmental Protection Association (HEPCA) published an eight-page report on what caused the two deaths.

In Florida: Fisherman tries to catch a shark to impress his son, ends up bitten and loses part of a finger

Nearly identical bite marks left on the victims point to the attacks on people snorkeling at the Sahl Hasheesh resort being from the same tiger shark, and there is nothing to suggest that the shark was found and disposed of.

Tourists watch Austrian shark attacked at resort in Egypt Photo: Reproduction

Experts say that during mating season, which lasts from mid-April to late July, sharks come to the shallow waters off the coast for the warmest temperature and plentiful food sources, which makes it ideal for giving pups a good start in life. Mating rituals include displays of strength and possibly dancing when a female shark releases chemicals into the water to stimulate a male’s interest.

In the case of the attacks in Egypt, Food scraps floating in the water may have served as bait for the predator before its attention turned to humans, the committee added.