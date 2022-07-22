Lineup: Corinthians will have Vítor Pereira back and at least one change against Atlético-MG | Corinthians

The Corinthians squad began on Friday morning the preparation to face Atlético-MG, Sunday, at 18:00, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. After a break last Thursday, the alvinegro cast worked at CT Joaquim Grava, but only a part of the group went to the field.

The players who played more than 45 minutes of the duel against Coritiba, last Wednesday, performed regenerative work. The others trained in the field.

Corinthians will have news in this duel. One of them will be on the bench. After two suspended matches in the Brasileirão, coach Vítor Pereira will return to command the team at the edge of the field.

The team will have at least one change. Right-back Rafael Ramos is suspended for the third yellow card and should be replaced by Fagner, who returned to action last Wednesday, after being away for five games due to an injury to the posterior muscle of his left thigh.

There is a chance for other changes in the team. Left-back Fábio Santos, spared against Coritiba, is available again and can replace Lucas Piton. In the middle, Du Queiroz has a chance to replace Roni.

In addition, defender Balbuena can re-launch for the club. He was regularized last Thursday and should be listed for the match.

On the other hand, midfielder Renato Augusto is still out, recovering from a calf injury, as well as Júnior Moraes, also in the medical department.

A possible lineup for Corinthians to face Atlético-MG is: Cassio, Fagner, Gil (Balbuena), Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Maycon and Du Queiroz; Willian, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Timão occupies second place in the Brazilian Championship with 32 points, the same score as Atlético-MG, which is in third place for having one less victory.

