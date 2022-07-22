Lisca is registered and debuts for Santos against Fortaleza | saints

Lisca was registered in the late afternoon of this Friday in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF and will make his debut for Santos this Sunday, at 19 pm, at Arena Castelão, against Fortaleza.

The termination of the coach’s contract with Sport was published shortly before. For him to be released to debut on Sunday, it was necessary that he was also registered by Santos.

There was apprehension in Vila Belmiro about the possibility of Lisca’s debut being postponed. Sport indicated that it would not facilitate the contract termination process.

To break the bond with the Pernambuco club, the coach agreed to pay the contractual fine, something around R$150,000. The technician had received a salary for the last three days worked in June and promised to use what he would receive for services rendered in July to obtain the termination.

Sport claimed that there was still a balance to be paid by Lisca so that the breach of the contract could be registered with the CBF, in addition to the salary amount proportional to the days worked in July. The Pernambuco club also charged the coach to refund the agency fees and an amount of R$ 12,000 that the club paid to the STJD to release a suspension punishment that he would have to comply with.

Despite the threats from the former club, the coach remained confident that the pending issues would be resolved this Friday and that he could now command Peixe against Fortaleza.

