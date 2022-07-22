Lives in a state of dance — Gazeta do Povo

“We need to take care of Fernando”, says, laughing, the dancer Mônica Infante. The Fernando in question, Proença, agrees. In recent months, the man of multiple activities – journalist, producer, actor, researcher – has launched himself into a hair-pulling task: bringing together five crowned veterans of dance, active in Paraná, in a single show. It would be his debut as a director and, by virtue of his craft, as a choreographer. And so it was.

The endeavor earned him five afternoons a week, for weeks, one with each dancer, without either knowing what the other was up to. All in the best of advanced lab style, followed by inevitable migraines. “They are very difficult”, she admits, with sovereign humor, giving life to the fame of the dancers. None of them refuses the label, and a session of applause almost breaks out to greet the artist who has embarked on an “almost” impossible mission: to bring them together in a single show, only in their own stall, a kind of five in one.

Well, it worked. Last month, the mythical Teatro José Maria Santos, in downtown Curitiba, hosted the staging 5 dances, starring Cíntia Napoli, Cínthia Kunifas, Rosemeri Rocha, Marila Velloso and Mônica Infante. The end of the presentations was apotheotic, with the audience going up to the stage to clinch glasses with the dancers, of which part of the audience was a student or student, like Fernando Proença himself, who at some point in his life was under the baton of women who now drove. The play became a “Dream of a post-pandemic night”.

The idea – which many people called crazy – was born out of Proença’s admiration for the quintet. She knew a lot about them – including that, although they were friends and partners, they were never in a group, on a single stage, sharing lighting, scenery and ticket office. Realizing that her idea of ​​putting them in a capsule was worth gold, from 2017 onwards she started gathering ammunition to gather the girls. It was win or win. In the midst of the capture, she took a run of the covid-19, saw the sky dark, but did not bend. She couldn’t. By now, his five muses were won over by the proposal. She gave what she gave.

The balance of the scenic experience called 5 dances it should go into the annals of the Republic, so important to the cultural scene. This is a 2022 milestone. Maybe the expression doesn’t exist, but it represents a kind of “aesthetic engineering”. The assembly required finding interlocutors who would validate the proposal. The curriculum of every dancer-actress makes her legs tremble. The couple almost didn’t put the director on the couch, like the performer Eleonora Fabião, a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. Pudera: Proença wasn’t just putting together and directing a show – he messed with the book of the lives of each of the dancers. And in the lives touched by them.

Cintia & Cinthia, Rosemeri, Marila and Mônica were born in the same decade – between 1960 and 1969. They grew up in different cities – Florianópolis, São Paulo, Curitiba, Juiz de Fora – and were between the bottle and the baby bottle as soon as new things like the miniskirt appeared. , the contraceptive pill and man’s journey to the moon. Almost as a rule, they soon discovered that they wanted to dance – whether doing pirouettes in the backyard, like Mônica Infante from Minas Gerais, or facing the rigors of classical dance, like Cíntia Napoli from São Paulo. In their own time and way, they all migrated from their birthplaces, studying in New York or London, or coming to Curitiba, attracted by the fame of the corps de ballet at Teatro Guaíra. Here, the universe conspired, as they say.

Did they shine? shone. But with the aggravating factor that, at some point, they left the center of the scene and became dance teachers, in its most diverse aspects. Don’t expect them to behave like a skinny girl in tou-too to the sound of “Pour Elise”. They jumped from the classic to the most delirious trips in search of the body – and for so long that, adding up the teaching time of the five, it comes to more than 180 years. Just the youngest of the troupe, Cíntia Kunifas, a professor at Unespar, has been teaching for almost 30 years.

This variation in frequency between dancing and teaching to dance fascinated Fernando Proença: his five women are not only fine-tuned professionals, they are also thinkers of the craft they embraced. They had a lot to show, but mostly a lot to say. In 5 dances, the ballerina is the one who dances, but also the one who speaks. What they count is to break the hearts of poets; and putting the grimaces to work.

Suffice it to say that none of them is shy about using the expression “dance system”, whose description resembles a torture room. In this regard, every legend is the purest truth – endless rehearsals, weight-loss crazies, ruthless critiques of thigh girth and breast size, obsessive choreographers and other storms. “I had all the diseases of the black swan”, mocks Mônica Infante, referring to the nauseating film by Darren Aronofsky, starring Nathali Portman and Mila Kunis. Based on the descriptions – which emerge while the girls are drinking coffee – reality is actually much crueler than fiction.

The fun is that it doesn’t stop there. When building theatrical, authorial and biographical dances with Fernando Proença, the five ended up verbalizing how they reacted to the “system”. Before the last straw, they built their own castles of meaning for terms like “body” and dance”. Cíntia Kunifas – the one who rebelled earlier – dreamed of being like Cíntia Napoli, “the” dancer of Guaíra. At the same time, “I didn’t want to repeat myself; I wanted to have a job of my own.” By jumping these bonfires, she discovered “somatic education”. “I found the body that came before the dance,” she says, about her sensory dealings with energy, breathing, body awareness.

Mônica Infante followed a similar libertarian movement. After a five-year internship at the Royal Ballet in London, she landed in Curitiba, with a passport to work at Guaíra. Side issues got in the way of the plans, and it was good. She joined Dora de Paula Soares’ Studio D and faced the demons that came from childhood. “The dancer I want to be is the human being that I am. But this desire was incompatible with the ideology of dance. There was the misguided discipline of being 35 kilos. She couldn’t eat, or go to the club, everything my human loved. I was a person cut in half.” Bottom line – he formed a group with the plastic artist Laura Miranda and made the dance find the body. Both are doing well.

“I don’t care how people move, but what makes them move.” Pina Baush, choreographer.

At this point in the conversation with “the five”, what these featherweight women do not lack are words that weigh a ton. “The body of each dancer is a collection, an archive of what they danced and taught to dance”, they say. Cíntia Napoli, with undisguised emotion, goes to the confessional. “I had my first dance when I was 6 years old; at the age of 39, what he was doing was no longer being accomplished; at age 61, I had my first transformative dance,” she says. It was just in 5 dances. Marila Velloso follows suit. The artist who, as a girl, associated dancing with traveling a lot – which she did sparingly – today almost yawns when thinking about today’s dance issues. “I don’t care anymore. Dancing has changed me. It follows me wherever I go. It appears when I walk. When visiting relatives… ”The peace only turned into unrest when she was invited by Proença to an experiment. Always wanted to dance older, she admits. Not only she, but she knows.

And the day dawned peacefully.