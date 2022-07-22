“Looks like a player…”; Denílson analyzes the arrival of a popular reinforcement in Flamengo and makes a projection

O Flamengo is strong in Marketplace in search of signings for the sequence of the season, with the board making a reformulation in the squad, after some failures, mainly in the Copa Libertadores da América, where he is the current runner-up.

Thus, popular reinforcements such as Arturo Vidal and Everton Cebolinha arrived and others are yet to be announced, such as Wallace. Former striker Denilson Show, a commentator for the ‘Jogo Aberto’ program, is in the US to participate in Florida Cup events and analyzed some of the signings.

“Very good for him and very good for Flamengo. He seems to me a player with a lot of will on the field and a character outside. Brazil has already shown the affection it has for him. He too, talking about Flamengo, wanting to wear the shirt”, said Denilson, in an exclusive interview with Bolavip about the arrival of Arturo Vidal.

“For him it’s a dream come true. For my part, I can wish you luck. I will be there, analyzing to see if it will play well or badly. I believe that the experience he has in football, he will do well with the Flamengo shirt”, added the five-time world champion.