Madame Web | Dakota Johnson appears on set in comic book look

The next Spider-Man spinoff at Sony Pictures, Madame Web will feature Dakota Johnson (Persuasion) as the lead, and for the first time since filming began, she was seen backstage, virtually confirming her character’s identity.

Johnson appears wearing a burgundy suit, almost identical to Julia Carpenter’s in the comics.

For those who don’t know, she is the second Madame Teia, successor to Cassandra Webb.

The main cast also brings Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), and Isabela Merced (Family Justice), while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones) directs.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius) sign the final version of the script.

READ TOO:

In the comics, Cassandra Webb is a mutant born in Salem, Oregon. She suffers from a neuromuscular disease that leaves her paralyzed and blind, but she has the formidable psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, allowing her to perceive events far beyond the capacity of her physical body.

Madame Webb (Cassandra Webb) is a paralyzed, blind, telepathic, clairvoyant and precognitive mutant, allowing her to work as a professional psychic.

The film, slated for October 2023, will be part of the Spider-Verse being built by the studio.