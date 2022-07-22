Madame Web | Dakota Johnson is seen on set with the look of the protagonist

the footage of Madame Web finally started and a fan has already registered a few seconds of Dakota Johnson on set. The actress appears in a new video recorded in Boston last Wednesday (20), with a red overcoat that left her with a look very similar to that of Julia Carpenter in the comics.

“I loved seeing you, beautiful”, wrote the fan through Instagram Stories. The video was shared by a fan page of the actress. Check it out below.

Julia Carpenter is the second Madame Teia, created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck whose first appearance took place during the secret warsin 1984. She acquired her powers when, still in college, she was involuntarily subjected to an experiment led by the Commission, which sought to create its own Spider man. She then began working as a hero, which eventually led to her joining the West Coast Avengers.

Recently, Adam Scott was the newest addition to the mighty cast of Madame Webderived from Spider man. The Emmy-nominated actor for Break arrives as part of a team made up of Dakota Johnson (would sigh), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Sydney Sweeney (euphoria), Mike Epps (Next Friday), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters – Beyond), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City) and Tahar Rahim (the Mauritanian).

the movie was delayed by three months for the Sony Picturesbut maintains the premiere forecast for 2023.

