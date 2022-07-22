‘Madame Web’ Video Indicates Dakota Johnson Won’t Play Who We Thought She Was…

Through social networks, a new behind-the-scenes video of the long-awaited ‘Madame Web’, spin off in ‘Spider man’ supervised by Sony Pictures.

The video in question Dakota Johnson as a highlight and may have confirmed the role of the actress in the feature film.

Despite being cast as the titular character, Johnson won’t be the better-known version of the protagonist, Cassandra Webb, but Julia Carpenter (if the artist’s wardrobe is any indication).

For those who don’t know, Julia is a version of Spider-Woman who transforms into Madame Web. She was introduced in the famous arch ‘Secret Wars’, in 1984, as the second Spider-Woman (after Jessica Drew), having obtained the spider abilities from a secret government experiment. The heroine also appeared in the comics of the ‘Spider man’ for several consecutive decades, until transitioning to Madame Teia in 2010, as the original character perished and chose Carpenter as her successor.

Check out:

NEW: Dakota on the set of “Madame Web” yesterday, July 20, in Boston. #DakotaJohnson 🎥 livdono IG Stories pic.twitter.com/3NlqMn98Ds — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) July 21, 2022

Enjoy watching:

Remembering that the film had its premiere postponed by three months and will hit theaters only in October 06, 2023.

sydney Sweeney (‘Euphoria’) and Emma Roberts (‘Scream 4’) also star.

The cast still has Celeste O’Connor (‘I’m still here’), Tahar Rahim (‘Paradise and the Serpent’), Isabela Merced (‘The Father of the Bride’) and Adam Scott (‘Break’).

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharplessin ‘Morbius’sign the script.

Don’t forget to watch: