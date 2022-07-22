Magisk v25.2 Released With Bug Fixes And Promises More Performance Using Rust Language

Magisk, a popular tool for rooting Android phones, is coming to version 25.2 this Thursday (21). The update marks the start implementing Rust, an extremely flexible programming language which promises to make the software faster, more reliable and safer to make changes to the operating system.

The application still has several components written in C++, which are susceptible to problems that developers aim to solve using Rust — such as memory leaks and data buffer overload. The integration is still in its infancy, but it should bring several advantages to root access.