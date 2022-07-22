Magisk v25.2 Released With Bug Fixes And Promises More Performance Using Rust Language

Magisk, a popular tool for rooting Android phones, is coming to version 25.2 this Thursday (21). The update marks the start implementing Rust, an extremely flexible programming language which promises to make the software faster, more reliable and safer to make changes to the operating system.
The application still has several components written in C++, which are susceptible to problems that developers aim to solve using Rust — such as memory leaks and data buffer overload. The integration is still in its infancy, but it should bring several advantages to root access.
With the implementation of Rust, the entire infrastructure of log files generated by Magisk will benefit from the efficiency of smarter memory management that eliminates the use of runtime. In the future, other areas of the software will be converted to the language that serves as an alternative to C++.
Check out the key release notes for Magisk v25.2:
- [MagiskInit] Fixed problems when using the “cpio” stub;
- [MagiskInit] Fixed symlink “sepolicy.rules” for mounting rootfs;
- [Geral] Better detection of encrypted data;
- [Geral] All logging infrastructure is moved to Rust.
The Magisk v25.2 APK is now available on Github as a major update after the release of version 24.2. It is always worth remembering that if you encounter any problems with the new version of modder, the community welcomes your feedback in the software repository. To download, just access the link below.
(Updated July 22, 2022 at 1:30 pm)