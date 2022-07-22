Making Up Anna Actress Joins Grey’s Anatomy Cast

Actress Alexis Floyd, from the series inventing Annawas announced as the newest member of the cast of Grey’s Anatomy.

The series is heading into its 19th season, and Floyd will play the character of Simone Griffin, a new surgical resident who has been described as smart and fun.

Not many details have been released so far, but it is already known that the character grew up in the city of Seattle, but never wanted to work at the famous hospital thanks to a painful personal history with the place.

The new season premieres on October 6th in the United States.

Eric Dane gave his opinion on the future of the series without Ellen Pompeo

In an appearance on Radio Andy, hosted by Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Dane was talking about his career and personal life when asked about some questions regarding Grey’s Anatomy.

One of the questions was whether he thought the series has any chance of proceeding without the protagonist.

“I don’t know. That’s a good question. You know, is it the show that is the star, or is it Ellen that is the star of the show? And I do not know. I think at this point, I could live without her, but I think it would be short-lived,” he opined.

The actress has been considering leaving the show for some time now, as she has been playing the same character for almost 20 years.

Even a scene from the 16th episode of the most recent season was considered an outburst by the actress, due to the words of the character who has an outburst after being judged and condemned by her co-workers, when deciding to accept a job elsewhere.

“I have the right to leave. I earned the right to leave. Other people in my residency class left and took advantage of other opportunities. I stayed. I worked. I searched. I won prizes for that place. I did everything that was expected of me and then some. And now, if I want to leave, is it considered disloyal? This is ridiculous. It’s an absurd. Do you know what else it is? It’s my decision, and I made my decision,” she said.

So far, Pompeo is kept in season 19.

