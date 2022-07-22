Man dies after being sucked into hole in swimming pool in Israel | World

A man has died after being sucked into a swimming pool hole while attending a party at an Israeli hotel.

Two people working at the establishment had to answer for the accident in a court in the country.

The incident took place at a large property that was hosting a company event in the central city of Karmi Yosef, 40 km southeast of Tel Aviv.

The victim was identified as a 32-year-old company employee.

The couple who own the place, both in their 60s, were arrested on suspicion of causing the negligent death.

Cellphone footage of the incident shows people in bathing suits in and around the nearly empty pool watching the scene in shock. The water drained into a large hole, taking inflatable objects with it.

A man approaching to take a look slips back but manages to get up, narrowly avoiding being pulled into the hole.

Local media reports say the victim, Klil Kimhi, was sucked into the hole, which was 13 meters deep. Rescue teams took four hours to find the body.

A second man also ended up in the hole, but managed to get outsuffering only minor injuries.

One of those present told Israel’s 12 News TV channel that there were about 50 people at the party. Another commented that there were six people in the pool when the hole opened, Israeli media reported.

“The water level suddenly started to drop, and a hole opened up, creating a vortex that swept two people inside,” a witness told 12 News.

According to the Israel Times, the owner built the swimming pool without permission from local authoritiesand the equipment had known infrastructure issues.