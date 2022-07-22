Marrony approves debut with victory for Fluminense: “Pé hot, huh?” | fluminense

One of Fluminense’s three reinforcements for the second half, Marrony made his debut with the tricolor shirt last Wednesday, in a 3-2 victory over Goiás at Serrinha, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. While Michel Araújo did not leave the bench, and Alan is recovering from injury and is still awaiting regularization, the striker on loan from Midtjylland, from Denmark, entered the second half and played for 25 minutes. He even participated in the goal scored by Cano.
With the right to participate in a goal in his debut, Marrony comments on the victory of Fluminense
– I see it as a very good start. As I talked to the guys, I haven’t played for a while, so in this game I managed to do more or less what Diniz asked. Tight game, good for picking up rhythm. I was able to participate in the second goal there. So I’m very happy to be off to a good start. Hot foot, huh? (Laughter) – celebrated the player, in a video released by Fluminense on social networks.
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
Marrony in action on his debut for Fluminense against Goiás — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC
Marrony had a submission; eight passes right and one wrong; two fouls received and a tackle in the time he was on the field. Despite the short time with the club, the 23-year-old striker has already said he is in tune with his new teammates and was optimistic about what will come ahead:
“May we continue on this path. The guys are very good, I was very well received, everyone supporting me, giving me strength… So I have no doubt that we will be very happy together here”.
Best moments: Goiás 2 x 3 Fluminense, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2022
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
With the victory, Fluminense entered the G-4 and is in third place, with 31 points, two behind leader Palmeiras, who has one less game. Tricolor returns to the field next Sunday, when it will face Bragantino at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda (RJ). Maracanã remains closed for lawn renovation.
“Miracle with title sauce”, vibrates Gabriel | The Voice of the Crowd
Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv