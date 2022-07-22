Marvel outsmarts character creators: “Insult”

It wasn’t just Scarlett Johansson who fought with Marvel in court to receive what was agreed in his contract for the film Black Widow. Writer Devin Grayson and artist JG Jones also struggled for months to collect money related to the Yelena Belova character.

An article by The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Grayson and Jones believed they would get around $25,000 for each appearance of Yelena Belova in Marvel productions, a character that was created in 1999.

However, of the US$ 25,000 promised in the contract, they managed to receive only US$ 5,000 (approximately R$ 27,356). Grayson spent much of 2021 trying to figure out why she wasn’t getting what was in the deal, and she was revealed to be a complex scheme in Marvel’s contracts.

The deal, signed in 2007, appeared to state that Grayson would receive $25,000 for a film appearance by Yelena, $2,000 for a 30-minute TV episode and $1,000 for a 30-minute TV episode or less.

As for the action figures, the deal gave her $5,000 for each doll released in a single year, $10,000 for two or $25,000 for three or more. As for video games, there would be a maximum of $30,000 to be shared between all creators who had characters in the game.

Grayson told THR she was ripped off since the $25,000 is listed prominently in the paperwork.

“It’s like a lottery draw. You could make $1 million, but you won’t.”

As explained by the international website, Marvel splits the sum between the writer and the artist. So, according to Marvel math, the most Grayson could have done with Black Widow is $12,500, half of what was agreed, and the rest would go to Jones, who raised Yelena along with Grayson.

Jones did not share details of his payments, but confirmed he received similar money to Grayson.

“Having spoken with several creators, Marvel’s financial offers seem like bait. They throw away a large number and little by little reduce the actual payout.”

Another way pointed out about how Marvel cuts payouts is by classifying some movie appearances as “cameos”.

According to THR’s sources, if a character appears for less than 15% of screen time, this is considered a cameo and therefore its creators receive less money.

One of the ways that creators get paid for their characters is by not signing contracts with Marvel and hiring lawyers who have no connection with the company.

One example was Joe Casey, one of the creators of America Chavez, who did not sign a contract with Marvel for his character to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Not signing a contract meant not getting paid, but Casey hopes his attitude will help change the system. He scored:

“Maybe $5,000 means something to a 20-something kid who doesn’t have a career. To many of us who have been in the business for decades, that sounds like an insult.”

In the end, everything continued in Marvel’s favor, with Johansson signing a new contract with the company and the character Yelena Belova appearing in the series. Archer hawk and establishing himself as a major new character in the MCU.

