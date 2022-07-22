Marvel reveals the titles of the team’s upcoming films

Despite Avengers: Endgame have been sold as the end of infinity sagathis never meant that Marvel Studios would not produce new films from the team, something that in fact is happening.

Previously Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, had already confirmed that avengers 5 will in fact happen, despite never having given a release date for the superteam’s next film.

Recently the directors of the Russo Brothers, responsible for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, had already hinted that the team’s next film could also be divided into two parts (read). And it looks like that’s exactly what will happen.

Today, the day before the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which takes place tomorrow (23) from 9 pm, Marvel and Disney ended up registering the title of two new films from the team, respectively. avengers 5 and avengers 6.

Via MCUDirectthe titles are Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers: Secret Wars (Avengers: Secret Wars). We still don’t know which title corresponds to the 5th movie and which title corresponds to the 6th.

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

