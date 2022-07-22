“Marvel Zombies”: find out which characters will be part of the team!

Information about the animated series “Marvel Zombies” were released this Friday (7/22), at Comic-Con. Marvel said the show will only arrive on Disney+ in 2024, as “Spider-man: Freshman Year”, and that it will be an adult series. But the most important thing was the revelation of which characters will make up the superhero team.

Discover the “Marvel Zombies” team:

Write it down: Yelena, Kate Bishop, Red Guardian, Jimmy Lu, Shang-Chi and Kamala Khan will be together in the animated series. The public already expected Yelena, Kate Bishop and Kamala Khan come together at some point, but in the live action. It remains to be seen which will happen first: in the animation or in the live action?

In the series, superheroes will fight a zombie plague. There will be zombie versions of Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Okoye and captain America. When “Marvel Zombies” was announced for the first time, it felt like a spin-off series “What If…?”. Now, that is no longer certain.

The animation director is Bryan Andrews (from “Samurai Jack”) and voice actors have not been revealed. In the case of “What If…?”, Marvel used several of the MCU actors as voice actors, such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Samuel L. Jackson and Jeremy Renner. If this is repeated, “Marvel Zombies” would bring the voices of names like Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld and Simu Liubetween others.

Marvel: Visual effects artists denounce bad working conditions

In online forums, artists from the companies responsible for post-production denounce the bad working conditions required by the house of Avengers.

“Marvel probably has the worst VFX production and management methodology out there.“, says the user Independent-Ad419.

Then he continues: “They never manage to fix the show’s look until more than half the time allotted for the show is over. Artists working on Marvel shows are definitely not paid equivalent to the amount of work they are submitted.“.