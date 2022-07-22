Meanwhile… in the Comics | Erico Assis’ Column #084

I repeat the question in the last column because I have an affirmative answer: Fido Nesti is in San Diego, awaiting the awards ceremony that takes place today (8 pm in San Diego, from midnight Brasilia time). Cheer for the author of the adaptation of 1984.

And not just for him, but for Bilquis Evely, Marcelo Costa, Joe Bennett and Mike Deodato Jr., that are among the nominees. On Monday, there will be a About that special to comment on the award.

Deodato, who competes in two categories with the Not Every Robot, will look for a website to follow the awards from his house, in João Pessoa. “In case we win”, he tells me by email, “I will post a drawing and a text on Instagram. If we lose, I’ll react with the same class as Joey Tribiani.”

(O)

About the author

Érico Assis has been a journalist in the comics field since Omelete was a bush. He is also the author of the book Thought Bubbles – texts to think about comics.

about column

Every Friday (or almost every), turning the page of the week in the comics. The most important thing that happened in the comic book universes in the last few days, the news you didn’t notice between one comic and another. Also: reading suggestions, conversations with authors, the most impactful covers and pages of the last few days and what’s interesting in the national and international comics.

