Mercosur: Bolsonaro gives up on video and Brazil will be represented by Carlos França

The absence of President Jair Bolsonaro at the 60th Summit of Heads of State of Mercosur will be complete, since the Planalto even gave up on sending a video with the speech of the Brazilian president to the meeting. The country will be represented at the meeting by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França.

After Bolsonaro’s refusal to travel to Asunción for the first face-to-face meeting of the presidents of Mercosur member countries since the beginning of the pandemic, there was the expectation that he would at least give a brief speech by video, as occurred in the last virtual meetings.

While Mercosur announces the consensus for the reduction of the Common External Tariff (TEC) by 10% and formalizes the Free Trade Agreement with Singapore, Bolsonaro claimed that he would have important commitments in Brasilia that would prevent his participation in the summit. He dedicated the week to electoral meetings in the Planalto. This Wednesday, the 20th, the president also watched the game between Flamengo and Juventude at Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who was expected in Asunción this Thursday, also ended up giving up traveling to Paraguay. The economic team is being represented at the summit by the Foreign Trade Secretary, Lucas Ferraz.

The President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, receives the other heads of state for two events this morning. First, at the 7th Meeting of Heads of State of the South American Integration Forum (Prosul), to address issues such as the fight against drug trafficking in the region. Then, at the Mercosur summit meeting to ratify the agreements announced yesterday. The presidents of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, and Argentina, Alberto Fernández, have confirmed their presence.

